Disney’s forthcoming ‘Ms Marvel’ series has been delayed

The release of the forthcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel has officially been delayed until 2022.

Marvel has confirmed reports by Variety that the show, which will feature Marvel’s first Muslim leading character, will no longer be aired in 2021 due to the streaming service’s packed schedule.

A firm release date for next year is yet to be confirmed for the show, which stars newcomer Iman Vellani. She will play Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey who becomes the titular Ms. Marvel.

Beyond the Disney+ series, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also confirmed that Vellani will be reprising the role in future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series will be written by Bisha K. Ali, and directors include Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Charlie Cox, who starred in Marvel show Daredevil, has voiced his desire for Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher to return to the MCU.

Daredevil was cancelled by its parent platform Netflix in 2018. The Punisher followed suit in 2019.

Disney is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal dispute with one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars, Scarlett Johansson.

The Black Widow actor sued Disney over the film’s day-and-date release strategy, claiming it is in breach of her contract.

Earlier this week Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out in defence of the studio in light of the lawsuit. “Ultimately we believe our talent is our most important asset.”