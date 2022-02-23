DJ Jazzy Jeff says ‘Bel-Air’ might be his “favourite show ever”

Will Smith‘s longtime musical accomplice DJ Jazzy Jeff has lavished praise on the new Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, calling the show “mind-blowing”.

Bel-Air sees newcomer Jabari Banks take on the role of Will as his life changes up following the move from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Speaking in a recent interview with HipHopDX, Jeff spoke highly of Smith’s work as executive producer on the show.

He said: “I wasn’t involved in the making [of the show], but I am one of the hosts of the official Bel-Air podcast that’s coming out. I am super-duper excited because, without giving any spoilers, if someone was to take The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air in the ’90s and move it to ’20 to ’22 and put a dramatic spin on it, I don’t think they could have done a better job.

“I think more people are going to be talking about Bel-Air than the Super Bowl. It is that good. If I take myself out of it, this is mind-blowing. This might be my favourite show ever.”

Watch the first trailer below.

The Bel-Air: Official Podcast debuted on February 14 with DJ Jazzy Jeff and co-host Aida Osman speaking to Bel-Air director and executive producer Morgan Cooper, followed by a music and fashion-oriented interview with Cooper, composers Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper and co-showrunner Rasheed Newson.

The Peacock series, which premiered on February 13 in the US and arrived on Sky and NOW the same month, has already been ordered for a second run. It’s based on the 2019 viral clip by show superfan Morgan Cooper, which reimagined The Fresh Prince as a drama.

The cast also includes Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, and Akira Akbar as Ashley. Jimmy Akingbola takes on the role of butler Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones is Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones plays Lisa.