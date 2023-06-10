Demon Slayer is one of the most talked about and critically acclaimed anime series – but do you need to watch the movies?

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family were slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a demon.

New episodes of the show are released exclusively on the anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation, which also have both of Demon Slayer movies.

Do you need to watch the Demon Slayer Movies?

The first film, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, may be the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan, but it’s not entirely necessary to watch it. The film’s story was adapted into a seven-episode arc for season two of the TV series, essentially covering the same events.

So while the movie and seven-episode arc are worth watching in their own right, you’ll only need to see one of them to keep up with the story.

As for the second movie, To The Swordsmith Village, it’s a similar situation. Released earlier in 2023, the film merely bundles together episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc, along with the first episode of season three.

Given that season three has now debuted, To The Swordsmith Village is largely redundant. You can simply follow the story by watching the episodes as normal.

Although new episodes of Demon Slayer are exclusive to Crunchyroll and Funimation, fans in the UK can find previous seasons of the show on Netflix. The movies are currently not available on the service.

Season three will soon be airing its finale (June 18). Production on a fourth run of the anime series has reportedly begun, and could potentially hit screens during the summer of 2025.