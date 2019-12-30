Dominic West reveals ‘The Wire’ almost had a prequel movie made

Hit TV series The Wire almost had a prequel movie made, according to actor Dominic West.

Speaking in a new interview, West, who played Detective Jimmy McNulty in the HBO show, opened up about the abandoned idea.

“We were talking about maybe [making] a movie of The Wire for a while,” he told Empire. “[Series creator David Simon] said it would have to be a prequel, but we were all looking a little long in the tooth.”

After the decision was made to not proceed, Simon looked for a while to make another project that would reunite the stars of The Wire, about the younger years of Louis Armstrong. West described it as “a crime story set in New Orleans that was not a Wire film, but would feature the entire Wire cast.”

Set in Baltimore, crime drama The Wire garnered critical acclaim during its five season run from 2002 to 2008. Created by Simon, it followed a single police investigation, from the perspectives of both law-enforcement officials and the criminals they were pursuing in a city-wide drug war.

Before The Wire, Simon made HBO miniseries The Corner, which featured many actors who would go on to appear in The Wire, including Clarke Peters, Maria Broom, Corey Parker Robinson, Reg E. Cathey, Clayton LeBouef, Donnell Rawlings, Tootsie Duvall, Robert F. Chew, Lance Reddick, Delaney Williams, and DeAndre McCullough.

Last month, actor Clarke Peters, who played veteran detective Lester Freamon in The Wire, said he would be up for a reunion and revealed that he has an idea for a movie starring the show’s original cast members.

“I think it needs to be revisited myself. Some of us in the cast have been campaigning for that for the past 10 years,” he told NME. “I would do that only if David [Simon] and Ed Burns [producer] were involved in the writing. But I would do it at the drop of a hat.”