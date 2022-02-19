Donald Glover and his ‘Atlanta’ crew say they suffered racist abuse while filming in London

Donald Glover and the crew of his FX show Atlanta have detailed how they suffered racist abuse while filming the show in London last year.

Atlanta has been filming its third and fourth seasons – its final two instalments, concurrently over the past year, with a great deal of filming happening in the English capital.

As reported by Variety, the show’s writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during a TCA press conference this week.

He said: “This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognises him. And she stops, and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It’s this girl and two or three guys.

It’s then alleged that the woman’s friend remarked that the cast and crew could probably break into a bar, saying that “you guys all carry hammers”.

“Mind you, all of the writers on Atlanta, are Black,” Glover added. “So, he’s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored.”

He went on: “It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand. He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, ‘You guys are Black, you’ve gone to jail and you do things like that.’ Like, he kept doubling down on it.”

Glover added that the man in question then told her to run away, and that Glover and his crew were “going to rape you”.

“The girl was literally, like, ‘I’m sorry,’ as she’s being taken away,” he said. “So, it was pretty bad.”

Donald Glover then added: “We are just standing there, like, ‘What just happened?’”

This week (February 17), FX has confirmed that Atlanta will come to an end with its fourth season.

The show’s long-awaited third season will premiere on March 24, nearly four years after it was originally scheduled to premiere. It will be followed by its fourth season sometime this autumn.

FX and Glover filmed both seasons three and four back-to-back in a bid to return the comedy to the air as soon as possible. The series last aired in May 2018. Sources originally stated that Glover had a carve-out to continue with Atlanta should he have wanted to extend the show beyond season four. That is no longer the case.