Donald Glover is going to be in the ‘Community’ movie after all

Donald Glover is officially returning for the Community movie after all.

Doubts were raised about Glover’s involvement since the initial announcement of the spinoff didn’t mention the actor, who played Troy in the first five seasons of the NBC show.

However, the show’s creator Dan Harmon has since confirmed that Glover will indeed be joining the cast for the new project.

“For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon told Variety. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

The showrunner had previously said he believed Glover would return “based on word of mouth”. He added: “So I believe he is coming back. I think if there are names missing from a list, it’s because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that’s not on a list, it’s just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out.”

Community star Joel McHale is set to serve as an executive producer on the film alongside the show’s creator Harmon, who will also write the script. Andrew Guest is also on board to produce.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Variety.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”