Donald Glover says Brad Pitt “charmed his way” out of sharing advice for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ reboot

Donald Gloves has said Brad Pitt “charmed” his way out of sharing advice for his Mr. & Mrs Smith reboot.

Glover stars in and co-created the TV reimagining of Pitt’s 2005 action-comedy, which saw the actor paired with Angelina Jolie.

“I’m not a big fan of remakes, so this was kind of a big deal to kind of take it on,” Glover told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s premiere.

“Once I saw the original, I was like, ‘This is a good date movie.’ And I was like, ‘Maybe I could make a good date show out of it?’ Like, you know, something me and my wife could watch together.”

Glover shared that he “reached out to Brad” before starting the project, but the Oscar winner didn’t offer a great deal advice.

“Brad was like, you know, he just Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it,” Glover said. “I was like, ‘I just need some tips,’ and he just charmed his way out of it. He was like, ‘Oh, you’ll do great, kid.’ That kind of thing.

“I mean, he was very, very sweet and nice and that was very helpful,” Glover added. “I just wanted to get a good understanding … It was great. He gave me good advice.”

The new take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith pairs Glover with Pen15 star Maya Erskine. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the series offers a twist on Pitt and Jolie’s film by making John and Jane Smith aware of each other’s careers as spies. In the show, the pair are forced to go undercover as a married couple, while in the movie version John and Jane were unaware of each other’s work life.

In a three-star review of the new series, NME wrote that “though they lack the red-hot chemistry of Pitt and Jolie, the relationship between Glover and Erskine feels genuine.”