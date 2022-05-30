Donald Glover still in the picture to star in Lando Calrissian ‘Star Wars’ series

Donald Glover is still being considered to play Lando Calrissian in a planned Star Wars spin-off series based on the character.

That’s according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who revealed in a new interview with Total Film at Star Wars Celebration last week that she will “never say never” about recasting roles, after Glover played Lando in the flop Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

An unnamed series centred on Lando, the character originated by Billy Dee Williams in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), has been in development for a number of years. It was first announced to Disney investors as an “event series” in December 2020, with writer-director Justin Simien (Dear White People) attached to the project.

Speaking to Total Film, Kennedy made reference to a new Vanity Fair interview that seemed to imply that the franchise had learned its lesson with Solo and would move away from stories featuring legacy characters recast with younger actors.

“I never say never [about recasting]. It’s certainly not something that we’re doing with any intention right now,” Kennedy said.

“We’re still talking about Lando with Donald Glover, for instance, but I don’t think we would intentionally just look back at some of the characters like Luke and Leia and whatnot and decide arbitrarily to do a story. There would have to be a really strong reason why.”

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March, Glover appeared to confirm that he was still attached to a Lando project in development at Disney+.

He joked that the show host Kimmel was “telling all [his] business”, before saying: “No, yeah. I have a lot of things. I like to blossom then go away.”

