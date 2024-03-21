Drake Bell says Josh Peck has “reached out” to him over abuse allegations

Drake Bell has addressed fans asking them to refrain from sending online hate to his former co-star Josh Peck.

In a recent documentary series about the alleged patterns of abuse on Nickelodeon shows in the early 2000s, Quiet On Set, Bell claimed that he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck at the age of 15.

Coincidentally, the alleged abuser shares the same surname as Bell’s on-screen brother in the popular teen sitcom, Drake & Josh, which ran from 2004 to 2007, however Brian and Josh are not related to each other.

The confusion and the sensitivity of the topic has caused some fans to send abusive and hateful messages to Josh Peck online, which Bell has now addressed.

The former child actor made a TikTok video in which he said: “I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts. I just want to let you guys know that this is really, you know, processing this and going through this is a really, emotional time and a lot of it’s very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.”

He informed his fans that his former co-star had been in touch with his support: “But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me and it’s been very sensitive. But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on it.”

Brian Peck was arrested in 2003 on several charges, which included sexual offences against a minor, who remained unnamed until now. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, and is a registered sex offender.

After Quiet On Set aired, Nickelodeon issued a statement saying: “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”