Dwayne Johnson says ‘Fast & Furious’ crew backed him in Vin Diesel feud

Dwayne Johnson has said that the crew working with him on the Fast & Furious franchise “quietly thanked” him for speaking out against Vin Diesel.

Johnson and Diesel’s feud has been public and ongoing since at 2016, when it was reported that the pair were being kept apart on the press tour for The Fate Of The Furious.

The rivalry was stoked by Johnson taking to Instagram to brand Diesel “chicken shit” and “candy ass”.

While making reference to his Fast & Furious male co-stars, Johnson wrote in the since removed post: “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway.

“Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson addressed the comments. Although the actor said that the day in which he posted those comments was not his “best day”, he felt supported by his surrounding colleagues.

“It caused a firestorm,” he said. “Yet interestingly enough, [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”

Johnson went on to say that the pair have confronted the feud between themselves, and agreed that they are two different to make their collaboration work.

“It really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there,” he said.

In July, Johnson confirmed that he has departed from the Fast & Furious films.

“I wish them well on Fast 9,” he told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the film’s release. “And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”