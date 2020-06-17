Dwayne Johnson’s autobiographical sitcom Young Rock has been confirmed to air in the US this autumn via NBC.

The project was announced earlier this year, retelling the actor and former WWE wrestler’s formative years.

Johnson will serve as an executive producer on the 11-episode series, and will star in the show.

Earlier this year, the actor announced the show on his Instagram account, saying: “The story of my wildly unpredictable life comes to @NBC “YOUNG ROCK” 🖤”

He continued, adding a comparison to Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump: “For the first time ever I’m bringing you along with me to experience my insanely unbelievable childhood, teenage years and adolescence.

“My close friends refer to me as the big, brown tattooed Forrest Gump because of everyone and everything that has weaved in and out of my surreal life.”

Dwayne Johnson described some of the potential content in the show, naming “success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests, hard times, good times, low times, high times,” and the fact that “all this shit happened to me by the time I turned 21.”

Young Rock was then described as “The good, the bad, the ugly but ALWAYS FUNNY,” by Johnson.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone in the rebooted Jumanji franchise, in the sequel The Next Level.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Take it for what it is – an undemanding yet solidly entertaining mainstream blockbuster – and you’ll find it rises above the competition quite nicely.”