‘EastEnders’ actor Sid Owen says Al Pacino “considered adopting” him

Eastenders actor Sid Owen has revealed Al Pacino “considered adopting” him after working together in the 1980s.

Owen starred alongside Pacino as his son in 1985 historical drama Revolution, and has said the pair developed a “close bond” while filming.

The actor opened up about his connection to Pacino in his new book Rags to Ricky, reflecting on how his father left when he was six and his mother died two years later.

“When I started on Revolution, there was a lot for us to work through together to make our father-and-son relationship convincing, so we got into a routine where every day I’d go to his trailer and we’d run lines, whatever we were doing that day,” Owen wrote of working with Pacino, in an extract published by The Sun.

He continued: “He knew I had no parents and was from a difficult background, though we didn’t really talk about it.”

Sid Owen went on to say that he “found out later” that Pacino, who “didn’t have kids of his own then”, had “considered adopting” him.

The actor added that after filming finished, he and Pacino stayed in touch and that they still catch up “every now and then.”

Al Pacino will next star in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci as Aldo Gucci, the eldest son of Guccio Gucci who founded the company in 1921. He will be starring alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and more.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on November 24 – you can watch the first trailer now.