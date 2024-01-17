Ed Balls kicks presenter Susanna Reid in the head live on TV

Ed Balls accidentally kicked Susanna Reid in the head today (January 17), live on breakfast television.

The pair were involved in a feature on Good Morning Britain that discussed etiquette while travelling on public transport – such as inconsiderate travellers who put their feet on seats or headrests.

Special mocked up plane seats had been brought into the studio for the segment and as Reid settled into her seat alongside the Daily Mirror’s political journalist Kevin Maguire, co-host Balls sat behind Reid. He was sat next to the Daily Mail political journalist Andrew Pierce.

At this point, Balls, who was the former shadow chancellor, settled back in his seat as Reid began her question: “Is it OK for Ed and Andrew then to …”

At this point, Balls swung both his feet onto her headrest, accidentally kicking her in the back of the head in the process.

Reid gasped before bending over and clutching her head, seemingly in pain.

You’ve paid for your ticket – whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy? But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

“I just caught your head, I’m sorry,” Balls said apologetically, before diving up from his seat and checking Reid was not hurt. “I think we’ve decided it’s not OK,” Reid responded, jokingly referring to the debate about public transport etiquette and putting feet on seats.

“There we go. That was…I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme,” she joked. “That’s our debate this morning, Should you put your feet up on the seats of public transport?”

The trailer of the segment from ITV, posted on Twitter/X, said: “You’ve paid for your ticket – whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy? But is it ever okay to put your feet up on the seat? @edballs might have answered that already.”

Later on in the show, Reid revealed that her eyesight “went blurry for 20 minutes” after the kick.

Social media users have been reacting to the news. “Checkup’s due, Ed”, Specsavers tweeted, while another user wrote: “didn’t have ‘Ed Balls kicks Susanne Reid in the head’ on my 2024 bingo card.”

You can check out the moment along with some of the social media reaction to the gaffe here:

