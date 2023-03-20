Ed Sheeran announces new Disney+ documentary series ‘The Sum Of It All’

Ed Sheeran and Disney+ have announced a new documentary series focused on the singer called Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All.

The four-part series, which launches globally in its entirety on the platform on May 3, will see the star open the doors to “a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music”.

Focusing on Sheeran’s recent struggles, as well as his rise to fame and the creation of some of his biggest hits, the documentary will be released two days ahead of his new album ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’).

Watch a trailer below:

According to the description, the series “follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.

“Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world.”

The trailer touches upon some of the hardships the singer has faced recently, including the loss of early champion Jamal Edwards, as well as his wife Cherry Seaborn being diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant.

Sheeran said of the series: “I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.

“Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

Producers Fulwell 73’s partners Ben Turner and Ben Winston added: “Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives.

“But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make.”

The singer previously spoke of how recent struggles shaped ‘-‘, which also features writing and production from Aaron Dessner of The National.

“I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” Sheeran said. “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

Ahead of the album and documentary’s release, Sheeran will embark on a UK and European arena tour later this month.