Eddie Murphy wins first Emmy for SNL comeback show

Eddie Murphy has won his first ever Emmy award for his comeback on Saturday Night Live last year.

Murphy returned to host Saturday Night Live last December, 35 years after he last appeared on the show. Murphy brought back some of his most beloved SNL characters for his appearance, including Mr. Robinson, Gumby, Buckwheat, and Velvet Jones.

Last night (September 19), Murphy won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the Creative Arts Emmy’s ceremony for his long-awaited comeback.

Murphy, who received an Emmy nomination for his first appearance on SNL almost 40 years ago, said the win was “very special” in his acceptance speech.

Murphy said: “Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy, I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live. This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much.

“I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together and making this happen. And I want to thank the cast and the writers and the crew at SNL. This was a very very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I’m still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

As reported on Entertainment Weekly, Murphy later added: “It’s so special because it was 36 years to the day since I was on the show. For it to turn out the way it turned out and this on top of it…it’s just really really special.”

Murphy also said he was still planning to return to stand-up soon, after a long hiatus. “We were planning before the pandemic hit on doing standup, getting some stuff together…As soon as it’s clear to go back out there, that’s the plan.”

Back in January, it was revealed that Murphy had been sneaking into comedy clubs and testing out new jokes in front of different audiences.

According to Page Six, the veteran comedian had been spotted turning up to New York Comedy clubs in preparation for a forthcoming Netflix stand-up special.

Last year, the comedian told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that he’d inked a deal with the streaming giant. “I’m gonna start kinda working [it] out in the beginning of the year and then when it’s ready, you know, I’ll try to give myself eight or nine months to get it ready.”