Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final seasons of ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki is set to play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of Netflix original series The Crown.

The Australian actress’ casting for the role was announced last night (August 16), where it was revealed she would be joining the program as the Princess of Wales for seasons five and six.

Debicki will be taking over from actress Emma Corrin, who appears as Diana in the show’s fourth season, due out later this year.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of many,” Debicki said in a statement. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

It won’t be the first time the Australian actress has starred in a British show, having portrayed Jed Marshall in the 2016 BBC series The Night Manager. She also had roles in The Great Gatsby, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, Tenet.

Tenet was slated for release on July 17 this year, but was pushed back three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now debut in more than 70 countries on August 26 and expand to US cinemas in September.

Joining Debicki for seasons five and six of The Crown are Jonathon Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, Imelda Staunton as the next Queen Elizabeth II and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. The last two instalments of the series will see the drama enter the 21st century.