Elizabeth Olsen to play murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO series

Elizabeth Olsen has been cast as smalltown murderer Candy Montgomery in new HBO series Love and Death.

The show will focus on a notorious murder in Texas in 1980, with Olsen playing Montgomery, a woman who was convicted of murdering her neighbour and friend Betty Gore with an axe.

Love and Death will be produced by Lionsgate Television, with Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and star Nicole Kidman named as producers, alongside filmmaker Lesli Linka Glatter.

Advertisement

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per [Saari] and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs added: “We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other.”

Elisabeth Moss is also set to play Montgomery in Candy, another limited series in the works courtesy of Universal.

Advertisement

Most recently, Elizabeth Olsen played Wanda Maximoff in Marvel/Disney+ series WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn.

Olsen recently said Hahn gave her a box of magic witch stones after filming on the show wrapped, and said she was “so delicious to work with”.