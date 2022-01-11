Hulu has announced that The Great will return for a third season.

The comical historical drama, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and Emperor Peter III, was recently nominated for three Golden Globes and three Critics Choice Awards for its second season.

The show’s renewal, consisting of ten episodes, was announced during Hulu’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour today (January 11). A release date for the third season is yet to be announced.

Huzzah! 🥂 Let us celebrate! #TheGreat will return for a third season on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/HkiNe3kECG — The Great (@TheGreatHulu) January 11, 2022

Released in November last year, the second season saw Catherine (Fanning) take the Russian throne after staging a coup on her husband, Peter (Hoult). It also starred Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother, Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series creator Tony McNamara previously teased what to expect from the third season.

“We end the [second] season with everyone in a very, very different place,” McNamara said. “I guess the third season is very much about the court and about the next level of leadership for Catherine, and Peter deciding what sort of guy he’s ultimately going to be.”

Alongside Fanning and Hoult, The Great also stars Adam Godley, Phoebe Fox, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Dhawan.

In NME’s three-star review, the show’s second season is described as a “bit of a mixed bag” with “fans of season one’s anachronistic comedy likely to be pleased with more of the same, and others rather more impatient with the show’s progression”.

The Great season two is available to stream via Starzplay on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.