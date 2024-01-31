Elmo responds to angsty social media comments: “The world is burning, Elmo”

Elmo has responded after his innocent question to X/Twitter users about how they were doing prompted a torrent of anguished responses.

On Monday morning (January 29), the Sesame Street puppet posted: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” on the social media platform and was met by a collective display of sadness and anger.

“Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” wrote one user [via BBC].

Advertisement

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life,” another wrote.

“The world is burning around us, Elmo,” added YouTuber Steven McInerney.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Even celebrities joined in, with actress Rachel Zegler saying she was “resisting the urge to tell Elmo that I am kinda sad”.

The following day, Elmo responded in characteristically cheery style. “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked!” he wrote. “Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing.”

Other Sesame Street characters also shared supportive messages for Elmo.

Advertisement

“Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. #EmotionalWellBeing,” The Cookie Monster wrote. Ernie’s best friend Bert added: “I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea.”

Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. 💙🍪 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/LLF7MzmouY — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 30, 2024

I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea. ☕️🫖 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/MJUT1Lzjpd — Bert (@bertsesame) January 30, 2024