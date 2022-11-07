These actors have been suspended from Twitter for parodying Elon Musk

A number of Hollywood actors with verified Twitter accounts have had their pages suspended for parodying the social media platform’s new boss, Elon Musk.

Twitter’s blue verified tag is set to be converted to a fee-based item soon, which has caused a backlash online. In recent days a number of verified stars have used their own accounts to mimic that of Musk’s including those of US comedians Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin.

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder/CEO Musk, who last month bought Twitter for $44billion (£29billion), wrote on the platform yesterday (November 6): “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

He made the move after Twitter users began adopting his name and image on the platform to mock him and his decisions since aquiring the network.

Former Saturday Night Live star Silverman had her account suspended after she changed her name and profile picture to mirror Musk’s. According to Rolling Stone she used the short time that she had posing as Musk to Tweet: “I am a freedom of speech absolutist and I eat doody for breakfast every day.”

1) 9 days ago, 2) yesterday 3) today. We have fun pic.twitter.com/eTKAp8PBuK — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 7, 2022

Fellow comedian Griffin, meanwhile, used her new parody account to send a political message before being suspended.

Ahead of the US mid-term elections, she wrote: “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. (They’re also sexy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen.”

View screenshots of Griffin’s account (as captured by Pop Crave) below:

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been suspended on Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/I1dJOvCnmu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

Other actors seemingly hit with a suspension for parodying Musk include Mad Men star Rich Sommer and former NFL star Chris Kluwe.

It seems that there is no leeway in the blanket rule either, as Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe seemed to have his account locked for parodying Weird Al Yankovic earlier today (November 7).

The app seemingly didn’t realise that Radcliffe has been using his social platforms to promote his latest role, which sees him play Yankovic in a biopic.

Since Musk’s takeover, he’s not only announced plans to make verified users pay a monthly fee but has laid off half its staff and overseen “a massive drop in revenue” on the platform.