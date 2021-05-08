Elon Musk promises to be “good-ish” as ‘SNL’ host in new trailer

Elon Musk has promised to be “good-ish” when hosting Saturday Night Live in a new teaser for the episode.

The tech billionaire will present tonight’s (May 8) show despite disapproval from its regular cast. Miley Cyrus is set to join him as the show’s musical guest.

Earlier this week, SNL posted a caption-less image of Musk in rehearsals for the programme, in which he is seen wearing a bandana for a face mask and a t-shirt with the slogan: “Nuke Mars.”

In the new teaser, Musk called himself a “wild card” and promised that “there’s no telling what [he] might do” during the episode.

After he and Cyrus were reminded by Cecily Strong that the episode falls in line with Mother’s Day, and that their mothers will therefore be in attendance, Musk said: “Fine, we’ll be good…ish.”

Meanwhile, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently asked for ideas for sketches for his upcoming role as host on the show. He posted a tweet to his 52.5 million followers which said: “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

He then went on to list some of his own ideas including “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.”

According to Page Six, SNL boss Lorne Michaels is set to allow cast members who are uncomfortable with Musk’s booking as host to sit out their usual duties of appearing alongside the episode’s host in sketches.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” an SNL source said. “[Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”