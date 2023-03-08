Elon Musk says upcoming documentary about him is a “hit piece”

Elon Musk has said an upcoming documentary about him is a “hit piece”.

On Monday (March 6), Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney announced that he was working on the new project, which will be titled Musk. He described it as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

Replying to a tweet about the news on Tuesday, Musk wrote simply: “It’s a hit piece.”

Advertisement

Gibney said in a statement: “I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

One of the film’s producers, Closer Media founder Zhang Xin, added: “Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time.”

It’s a hit piece — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Gibney won an Academy Award for his 2007 documentary Taxi To The Dark Side, which explored the 2002 killing of an Afghan driver named Dilawar, who was beaten to death by American soldiers while being detained and interrogated at Bagram air base.

Some of his other documentaries include Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief and Steve Jobs: Man In The Machine.

The announcement of Gibney’s Musk comes a year after the BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show. The series included interviews with the billionaire’s family, friends and employees.

Advertisement

Last month, Musk reportedly had Twitter’s algorithm altered to ensure his personal tweets would reach more users’ homepages, after a tweet about the Super Bowl – posted by current US President Joe Biden – outperformed his own.

Reach on Musk’s tweets, it’s reported, has now been amplified by a factor of 1,000, bypassing all other algorithmic measures Twitter has to filter content for users’ homepages.

This “power user multiplier”, as it’s reportedly known internally, is only enabled to affect the distribution of posts made by Musk.