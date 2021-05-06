Elon Musk has been pictured wearing a T-shirt that reads “nuke Mars” while preparing for his Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting gig on May 8.

The tech billionaire will present this Saturday’s show despite disapproval from its regular cast. Miley Cyrus is set to join him as the show’s musical guest.

Yesterday (May 5) the official SNL Twitter account posted a caption-less image of Musk in rehearsals for the programme, in which he is seen wearing a bandana for a face mask.

Some people online criticised the photo, with one writing: “No caption, speaks volumes. You’d think someone at NBC would make him wear a real mask.”

Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk has asked for ideas for his upcoming show.

Musk posted a tweet to his 52.5 million followers which said: “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

He then went on to list some of his own ideas including “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.”

According to Page Six, SNL boss Lorne Michaels is set to allow cast members who are uncomfortable with Musk’s booking as host to sit out their usual duties of appearing alongside the episode’s host in sketches.

the absolute shade from Aidy Bryant after announcing that @nbcsnl will have Elon Musk as host. good for her pic.twitter.com/G1K4R0sNEq — abby (@abbymorr11) April 24, 2021

