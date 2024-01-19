‘Emily In Paris’ star Ashley Park says she nearly died from tonsillitis on New Year’s holiday

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has shared that she suffered from tonsillitis which nearly killed her, while on holiday around New Year.

The 32-year-old revealed details about her health scare, which began in Thailand, on Instagram, where she posted multiple pictures of her recovery in hospital.

The post’s caption explained how she experienced an infection which quickly worsened, becoming life-threatening. She wrote: “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix show starring Lily Collins, thanked her partner Paul Forman.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she added.

Park, who added that she “hesitated to share what’s been happening” due to still being “in the throes of recovery” also thanked the hospital staff in her caption. She wrote: “I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly”.

She also thanked the Joali Being resort team “for responding immediately and staying with [her] to provide language translations and vital support.”

Park, who had recurring roles in Golden Globe-winning series, Beef, as well as Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, added to her message by thanking her “personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance” as well as Forman, her parents and “doctors at all hours”.

The star concluded by thanking her readers and apologising for being “so absent” before ending the caption with: “I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay”.

