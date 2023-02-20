Emma Mackey to leave ‘Sex Education’ after season four: “I’ve said goodbye to Maeve”

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has said that she’s leaving the show after its upcoming fourth season.

Mackey has starred as Maeve Wiley in the Netflix show since its first season, which aired in 2019, going on to appear in Death On The Nile, Emily and more.

The show’s third season aired in 2021, with a fourth season confirmed shortly after. It began filming last August and welcomed Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy to the cast as college tutor Mr Molloy.

Speaking to Radio Times at last night’s (February 19) BAFTAs, Mackey revealed that she finished filming for season four last week, and confirmed that she won’t return to the role if a fifth season materialises.

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week!” she said. “No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

It comes after she told Radio Times previously that she is “not in [season four] as consistently” as other seasons.

“But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back,” she said. “And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun.”

Another cast member leaving the show after season four is Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), who is playing the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa wrote in the caption of a post announcing the news. His Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood wrote in a comment: “My heart hurts badly”.

For the new season, Maeve, played by Mackey, will be living in the United States after the finale of the third season saw her secure a place to study abroad at the prestigious Wallace University, where she will be taught by Levy’s character.

Also joining the cast alongside Levy for season four is Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Returning cast include season favourites Gatwa and Mackey alongside Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

However, Rakhee Thakra (Emily Sands) will not be returning, saying she “can’t really talk about why,” while Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) is also not appearing.