Eric André calls out Kanye West: “White supremacy is terrorism”

Eric André has hit back at Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments.

West has taken to social media over the last few weeks to share a wide number of comments that have been criticised as anti-Semitic, alongside conspiracy theories and other inflammatory remarks made in interviews.

“Do you really like Kanye’s music more than your own ethics and morals?” André posted on his Instagram Stories over the weekend (October 23), according to The Independent, responding to recent events. “Is music that fucking special in general???? You’re that apathetic?!?!”

He added: “It’s time to change the fucking channel. I beg of you to unfollow me if you want to disagree. I don’t want your money or attention or fandom. Please block me. I will never stop standing up for Jewish people and Black people. White supremacy is terrorism.”

The news follows Kim Kardashian denouncing “hate speech” in light of her ex-husband’s comments.

The reality TV star and businesswoman wrote on social media: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

West has continually denied that his remarks were racist. While the rapper has refused to accept that the term “anti-Semitism” exists because he claims it’s “not factual”, he has since offered something of an “apology” to those whom he’s offended with his comments.