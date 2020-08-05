Eric Andre endorses petition to take over ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Eric Andre has shown his support for a petition calling for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The US comedian and star of his own Adult Swim programme The Eric Andre Show shared a link yesterday (August 4) to a Change.org petition calling to “Make Eric Ellen”.

Fans are calling for Andre to fill in for DeGeneres, whose talk show is currently awash with controversy over alleged “racism and intimidation” towards staff past and present. The claims have led to an internal investigation by Warner Media.

Andre made a mash-up of his and DeGeneres to further promote the idea.

Last month DeGeneres personally addressed her staff in a note, confirming the investigation is underway and saying that she wanted to make sure the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a happy place from day one.

“No one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

At the time of writing the “Make Eric Ellen”. petition has more than 57,000 names.

In related news, DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi has voiced her support for the TV host, writing on Instagram: “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

She added the hashtags: “#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, and #IStandByEllenDegeneres.”