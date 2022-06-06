The winners of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards have been revealed, with Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home among the big victors.

The HBO series walked away with four awards at last night’s (June 5) ceremony, namely gongs for Best Show, Best Performance In A Show for Zendaya, Best Fight for Cassie vs Maddy, and the Here For the Hookup award.

There were also multiple wins for Marvel series Loki, which won Best Breakthrough Performance by Sophia Di Martino for her turn as Sylvie, as well as a Best Team award for Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

Netflix series Heartstopper was given Best Musical Moment for its scene featuring Beabadoobee’s ‘Dance With Me’, the moment in question showing Nick and Charlie’s relationship growing as they play in the snow.

On the film side of things, Spider-Man: No Way Home won Best Movie and Best Performance In A Movie for Tom Holland. Fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson was given Best Hero for Black Widow.

Ryan Reynolds won Best Comedic Performance for Free Guy, while Daniel Radcliffe was named Best Villain for The Lost City.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U was named Best Music Documentary, while Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black were given the MTV Generation Award and Comedic Genius Awards, respectively.

The list of winners is below:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE