‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’ producer Kevin Turen dies aged 44

Euphoria and The Idol producer Kevin Turen has passed away aged 44.

His death was confirmed by father Edward Turen as well as company Penske Media Corporation, though no cause of death has been revealed.

“Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” Edward said in a statement (via Deadline).

Jay Penske, head of PMC, added: “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world.

“Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

As well as the aforementioned HBO shows, which formed two of many collaborations with director Sam Levinson, Turen was also a producer on films Pearl, X, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent and Pieces Of A Woman, as well as TV shows Irma Vep and upcoming series Gossamer.

Turen originally studied English and Critical Film Studies at Columbia University, before moving to Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away aged 25 due to an accidental drug overdose, leading to an outpouring of tributes from co-stars, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Javon Walton and Colman Domingo.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”