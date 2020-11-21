Euphoria star Lukas Gage has called out a director for mocking his home during a Zoom audition.

The filmmaker, who has not been identified, appeared to think he was on mute and commented on Gage’s apartment as the actor tried out for a role.

“These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV…” the director was heard saying.

Advertisement

“Yeah, unmuted,” the 25-year-old actor replied. “I know it’s a shitty apartment – that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one.”

The director apologised, saying he was “mortified”. Gage shared the video on his Instagram, with the caption: “psa: if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings.” Watch it above now.

Gage played Tyler in season one of Euphoria, who was beaten up by Nate (Jacob Elordi) after hooking up with his girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie) at a party.

Euphoria is set to return next month for the first of two special “bridge” episodes ahead of season two, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first of two planned episodes will arrive on December 6, marking the show’s first return since Zendaya won the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The second episode is yet to receive an official airdate.

Advertisement

The first “bridge” episode” is titled Trouble Don’t Last Always and will follow Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates across the festive season. It was written and directed by show-runner Sam Levinson, with both episodes produced under strict pandemic guidelines.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney recently teased her character Cassie’s future in the show, saying she “goes through the wringer again”.