‘Euphoria’ renewed for season three by HBO

HBO has renewed US teen drama Euphoria for a third season.

The network confirmed the news on Twitter, ahead of the premiere of the fifth episode from season two on Sunday (February 6).

In the second season, Rue (Zendaya) has relapsed after Jules (Hunter Schafer) left her for the city in the first season, while classmates Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are navigating their own tensions with school back in session.

Advertisement

The show is written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, who also helmed the 2021 film Malcolm & Marie which also starred Zendaya.

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming, said: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Euphoria won three awards at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, with Zendaya becoming the youngest actress to ever win Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. The show also won Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosethetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

In NME’s five-star review, the show’s second season is described as “darker, tougher and more intense than ever” and one that’s “already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022”.

Advertisement

Euphoria airs every Monday on Sky Atlantic at 2am in the UK – it is repeated at 9pm. You can stream it via NOW.