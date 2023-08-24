‘Euphoria’ season three described as “film noir” by director

Sam Levinson, the director and creator of HBO‘s hit series Euphoria, has revealed new information about the show’s highly anticipated third season.

In a new Elle profile on the show’s star Zendaya, Levinson described its upcoming third season as a “film noir” and teased that Zendaya’s character of a recovering addict would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Little else is known of Euphoria‘s third season at the time of publishing. The show has had a history of long gaps between seasons, with season one and two being released three years apart; season one debuted in 2019 while season two premiered in 2022.

Now, with the ongoing WGA writers’ strike and Hollywood actors’ strike, it is currently unclear when work on the show will resume and when the show will be released.

Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud died late last month. The actor, who played Fezco in the hit HBO series, passed away on July 31 at the age of 25, just weeks after he suffered the loss of his father.

Zendaya said that “words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)”, while Sydney Sweeney said he “filled every room with laughter”. Dominic Fike spoke about him on stage the day after he died, saying he “would light up a room, any room he walked in”, adding: “He’s a fucking good dude.”

It is currently unknown how season 3 of Euphoria will carry forward without Cloud or how much of the season he was involved in.