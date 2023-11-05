‘Euphoria’ season three: here’s when the new season will arrive

Details about when the next season of Euphoria will arrive have been revealed by HBO chief Casey Bloys.

In a presentation in New York City this week (November 2), Bloys said fans would have to wait longer for the new season than expected. The show will now return in 2025.

The new season was already on hold as show creator Sam Levinson worked on The Idol. HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline in May that Levinson’s work on that plus Zendaya’s schedule and the writers’ strike would likely push back the premiere to 2025.

The show also reportedly faced more delays following the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud this summer.

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO show, died on July 31 at the age of 25, just weeks after he suffered the loss of his father.

In an August interview with Elle, Levinson described season three as a “film noir” and teased that Zendaya‘s character of a recovering addict would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Zendaya meanwhile recently teased a brand-new direction for her career after she finishes playing teenager Rue in Euphoria.

In a wide-ranging interview with ELLE, the Emmy-winning actress, who turned 27 in September, spoke about tackling more “grown-up” roles.

“From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me,” she said. “As I get older, you know, I can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life.”

The actress is set to appear in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers, in which she plays a former champion-turned-coach who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between two highly competitive players, portrayed by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Zendaya will also appear in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, reprising her role of Chani alongside Timothée Chalamet and an all-star cast.