‘Euphoria’ shares dramatic extended season two teaser

Euphoria has shared a new look at the forthcoming second season – scroll down to watch the video.

The hit HBO show released an extended trailer previewing the content of the new season immediately after the first episode of the second chapter premiered.

The video sees the aftermath of a brutal altercation between Nate and Fezco in the season premiere, as well as a tense identity crisis for Cassie and the introduction of Dominic Fike’s character Elliot.

Watch the new Euphoria trailer:

Ahead of the season premiere Zendaya warned fans to “only watch it if you feel comfortable”.

“I know i’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” the actor, who plays Rue, wrote on her Instagram account.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.”

She continued: “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

Reviewing the new season, NME wrote: “Euphoria season two might have taken a long time to arrive but, with a clutch of new episodes that are darker, tougher and more intense than ever, it’s well worth the wait. Its teen subjects might start the new year off on a negative note, but it’s already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022.”

‘Euphoria’ airs every Monday on Sky Atlantic at 2am in the UK. It’s repeated at 9pm. Stream it via NOW.