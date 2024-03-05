‘Euphoria’ star Nika King says she’s unable to pay rent amid season three delays

Euphoria star Nika King has revealed the impact that season three’s delay is having on her life.

King has appeared in both seasons of the HBO show, and plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Rue (Zendaya) – a teenager struggling with a drug addiction.

The third instalment of the series, which also stars Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, has been eagerly awaited by fans, having been delayed for several reasons.

Advertisement

During a stand-up comedy performance in Los Angeles, King shared the repercussions of the show’s postponement. “Season three is coming out, I don’t fucking know. Don’t ask me, I don’t know,” said the actor.

“People are like, ‘We need season three’, and I’m like bitch, I need season three. I haven’t paid my rent in six months.”

She continued, speaking about Dune: Part Two star Zendaya, who appeared at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, saying: “Zendaya’s over in Paris for fashion week, and I’m like, bitch come home! I need you. Momma needs you.”

“Y’all laughing, and I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria. This is some bullshit. I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don’t work that way,” she added.

Filming for the third season was due to begin in 2023, however, has not begun as the script is reportedly still unfinished. In January, Saltburn star Elordi shared his thoughts on how the third season of the teen drama should look, suggesting that the show might have to take place in the future.

Advertisement

He said: “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

When asked if it may be set in the future, Elordi said: “I’m assuming that we’re going to have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”

Another one of the show’s stars, Oscar-nominated Colman Domingo, recently explained the reasons behind the show’s delay. Speaking to GQ, he said that Euphoria’s creator, Sam Levinson is, “a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important.”

He continued: “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Euphoria explores many complex and sensitive issues, including substance abuse, sexual identity and mental illness.

In late July, one of the main cast members, Angus Cloud, died from an accidental drug overdose, aged 25. Following his death, many of Cloud’s collaborators on the series took to social media to show their support, including Levinson who said: “There was no one quite like Angus.”

Season three of Euphoria is currently set to premiere in 2025.