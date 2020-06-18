‘Even Stevens’ cast host 20th anniversary reunion, discuss Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’

The cast and crew of Even Stevens have hosted a virtual reunion to mark the show’s 20th anniversary.

The show aired on the Disney Channel for three seasons between 2000 and 2003.

Almost all of the show’s core cast appeared on the reunion, held over Zoom, including Christy Carlson Romano, Tom Virtue and Nick Spano.

One star who was absent was Shia LaBeouf, with Spano revealing that the team had reached out to him, but he was unavailable to join. Watch the full video below.