Every season of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ is coming to Netflix

Every season of Dawson’s Creek will be coming to Netflix next month.

The teen drama series focusing on a group of friends in high school, which ran from 1998 to 2003, took place in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts and starred James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery.

Alongside Van Der Beek were Katie Holmes as his best friend Joey Potter, Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter, and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley.

Netflix confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Monday (October 19), writing: “Dawson’s Creek — one of television’s most beloved coming-of-age stories — is coming to Netflix in The US on November 1 …and before you ask, the episodes won’t have the original theme song (sorry).”

The song in question is ‘I Don’t Want to Wait’ by Paula Cole, which many have dubbed iconic over the years. The theme song for the episodes on DVD, Streaming services and Puerto Rico releases is ‘Run Like Mad’ by Jann Arden.

Commenting on the move to run the episodes without the original theme song, one fan wrote on Twitter: “you give adam sandler a billion dollars to make the same crappy movie 22 times in a row but can’t spare some change for paula cole’s iconic song.”

In terms of other beloved 90s series, all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle began streaming on All4 this month, while the platform confirmed yesterday (October 20) that every episode of The West Wing is now streaming as well, in time for the US presidential election.

Dawson’s Creek will be available to watch on Netflix US from November 1.