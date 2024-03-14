The second season of the superhero comedy series Extraordinary is streaming now, but which songs are included on the soundtrack? Find the full list below.

Set in a world where everyone has a superpower, Extraordinary takes comic book powers and drops them into a British sitcom.

Created by Emma Moran, the series follows 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who is the only person who doesn’t have a superpower. As she struggles to deal with the pressure of trying to discover her ability, she also has to navigate her complicated love life.

Advertisement

The sitcom also stars Sofia Oxenham as Jen’s best friend Carrie, Bilal Hasna as Carrie’s boyfriend Kash and Lukas Rollason as Jizzlord, a shapeshifter who was stuck as a cat for several years and has no memory of his previous life.

After the show debuted in January 2023, the entire second season premiered on March 6, now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen on her journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either.

In a four-star review, NME said that “it all rips along to a banging indie soundtrack that drops a Wet Leg song one minute, then a Le Tigre classic the next. Fresh, funny and infectious, Extraordinary is a show that really lives up to its title. If you haven’t checked it out yet, why not?

Here’s every song on the Extraordinary season 2 soundtrack

In addition to making use of Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ on the soundtrack of the new season’s trailer, the show also includes the following tracks:

Advertisement

EPISODE 1

‘2 Be Loved’ – Lizzo

‘Mommy Can’t Sleep’ – XVOTO

‘Confident’ – Boyfriend

‘Fight Tonight’ – Faith Vern & The Idle Hands

‘Fleshygrey’ – L’FREAQ

‘Little Bear’ – Chinese American Bear

‘Hot Topic’ – Le Tigre

‘Numbers’ – TEMPOREX

‘Kamikaze’ – Jason Williamson & Constance

‘U Can’t Poo?’ – IN CASE OF FIRE

‘I Love It’ – Luna + Yury

‘??? Fun ???’ – BĘÃTFÓØT

‘My Horror’ – Santigold

‘Pearly Dewdrops’ Drops’ – Cocteau Twins

‘Yards/Gardens’ – Kate Bollinger

‘Velvet Ring’ – Big Thief

‘Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth’ – illuminati hotties

‘Bogus Claim’ – Clive Darien, Barbara Goddard, Edmund Rieband & Femi Olasehinde

EPISODE 2

‘Future Presentation’ – Nathan Nish

‘Don’t Speak’ – Hypothetical

‘Hands Up Like This’ – ZOA

‘Famous’ – Courting

‘Hide (Myself Behind You)’ – Ron Gallo

‘Queen’ (feat Chris Prythm) – I.Am.Em

‘Bad Kids’ – TTRRUUCES

‘Best Friend’ (feat NERVO, The Knocks and Alisa Ueno) – Sofi Tukker

EPISODE 3

‘Dubovna (Pt 1 & 2)’ – Towa Tei

‘IDK’ – Phoebe Green

‘Special Moment’ – Pierre Terrasse & La Griffe

‘Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy’ – Twin Temple

‘She’s My Witch’ – Kip Tyler

‘Horror Movies’ – Dickie Goodman

‘Tubular Bells’ – Mike Oldfield

‘It Gets Spooky’ (feat AGE Music) – Jade Josephine

EPISODE 4

‘Late-Night Check In’ – Jeffrey Lardner & Mark Alloway

‘Witness (Can I Get A?)’ – Yard Act

‘You’re My Best Friend’ – Andrew Simple

‘Antagonist’ – Nova Twins

‘Bad Girl’ – Tamara Bubble

‘The Way It Is’ – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

EPISODE 5

‘Peaches’ – FYE & FENNEK

‘Drop Down’ (feat Feliciana) – Lady Bee & Kid de Luca

‘Kiss From A Rose’ – Seal

‘América Índia’ – Junior Y SU Equipo

‘Girls’ – The Dare

‘How To Be’ – Kierst

‘Brand New Day’ – Moi Moi Moi

‘Quit Your Lookin’ At Me’ – Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza, Robyn Barker Johnson

EPISODE 6

‘Sonnenschiff’ – Alain Grasselli

‘Outside Inside’ – The Donkey Jawbone

‘Young Hearts Run Free’ – Candi Staton

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ – Toploader

‘Eyes’ – Wine Lips

‘Get Loud’ – Kitten Forever

‘How I Get Myself Killed’ – Indigo De Souza

‘Livin’ Thing’ – Electric Light Orchestra

EPISODE 7

‘Connection’ – Elastica

‘Alien Blues’ – Vundabar

‘#Itgrrl’ – FATA BOOM

‘What Love Is Made Of’ – Midnight Awami, Tiguan Jones & Jerry Thomas

‘Brazilian Flower’ – Jean-Jacques Perrey

‘Where the Girls’ – Amy Caddies McKnight

‘Love Machine’ – Girls Aloud

‘girls just wanna have sex’ – mazie

‘Just A Little’ – Liberty X

‘Pirates of the Hebrides’ – Peat and Diesel

‘West Coast’ – Coconut Records

‘Anything Could Happen’ – The Clean

‘Sexual’ (feat Dyo) – NEIKED

EPISODE 8