Here’s every song on ‘The Bear’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for The Bear season one has been revealed – check out all the songs featured on the FX-produced show below.

The series, which aired on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after the death of his brother.

“A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide,” an official synopsis adds.

“The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of sense of urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”

The soundtrack for the first season featured tracks from alternative legends like Refused, Wilco, The Breeders, REM, and Radiohead, alongside songs by Van Morrison, John Mayer and more.

Check out the full list of songs below.

‘New Noise’ – Refused

‘Old Engine Oil’ – The Budos Band

‘Don’t Give A Damn’ – Serengeti

‘Don’t Blame Steve’ – Serengeti

‘Via Chicago’ – Wilco

‘Bulls On Parade for Orchestra’ – Walt Riberio

‘Animal’ – Pearl Jam

‘Rocco And His Brothers’ – Mi Loco Tango

‘Ajai Finale’ – Kenny Segal & Serengeti

‘Black Venom’ – The Budos Band

‘Have You Seen Me Lately?’ – Counting Crows

‘Saint Dominic’s Preview’ – Van Morrison

‘Saints’ – The Breeders

‘The Dream Is Always The Same’ – Tangerine Dream

‘In Too Deep’ – Genesis

‘Heat Not Heat’ – Serengeti

‘Oh My Heart’ – REM

‘One Fine Day’ – David Bryne & Brian Eno

‘Help Me, Rhonda’ – The Beach Boys

‘Loved By You’ – KIRBY

‘Check It Out’ – John Mellencamp

‘Wish I Was’ – Kim Deal

‘Da Doo Ron Ron’ – The Crystals

‘Sisyphus’ – Andrew Bird

‘Impossible Germany’ – Wilco

‘Call The Police’ – LCD Soundsystem

‘Beat City’ – The Flowerpot Men

‘Peace Blossom Boogy’ – The Babe Rainbow

‘Aphasia’ – The Budos Band

‘Last Train Home’ – John Mayer

‘Chicago’ – Sufjan Stevens

‘Spiders (Kidsmoke)’ – Wilco

‘Homicide’ – 999

‘Sashimi’ – Serengeti

‘Let Down’ – Radiohead

Although an exact release date has yet to be announced, a second season of The Bear is officially in the works. Co-showrunners Christoper Storer and Joanna Calo said in a statement earlier this year they couldn’t “wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023”.

FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier, meanwhile, said: “The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”