Netflix has revealed its top 10 original films in the first four weeks of release.

Extraction, the latest Netflix original movie starring Chris Hemsworth, is the biggest Netflix original movie ever with Bird Box landing second place and Spenser Confidential following closely in the third position.

The list, as reported by Bloomberg, sees the streaming platform order the original films by the among of accounts “viewed” the films.

Netflix is popular for being mysterious about their viewings figures, so this is a first.

Here’s the top 10:

Extraction: 99 million Bird Box: 89 million Spenser Confidential: 85 million 6 Underground: 83 million Murder Mystery: 73 million The Irishman: 64.2 million Triple Frontier: 63 million The Wrong Missy: 59 million The Platform: 56.2 million The Perfect Date: 48 million

Meanwhile, a sequel Bird Box is in development, according to the novelist whose work inspired the original movie.

Josh Malerman’s 2014 post-apocalyptic novel was adapted by Netflix for a feature-length film that starred the likes of Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, and Machine Gun Kelly. The movie was a huge hit upon its arrival to the streaming service, where, at the time, it achieved the best first-week viewing figures of any Netflix Original film in history.

In a new interview, Malerman has revealed that a sequel film is in the works. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he told Inverse. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

Even though plot details remain unclear, Malerman hints that the new movie could come from the synopsis for the sequel novel, Malorie, which is due to be released later this month.