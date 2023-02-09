‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun-bin cast in new romcom K-drama

Extraordinary Attorney Woo lead actress Park Eun-bin has been cast in an upcoming rom-com K-drama, Diva of the Deserted Island (literal translation).

The company behind the series’ production, Kakao Entertainment, made the announcement earlier today (February 9) via news outlet News1, confirming the actress’ involvement with the series. It was reported late last year that she was in talks to join the project, per Soompi.

According to News1, Diva of the Deserted Island is a romantic comedy following a girl named Seo Mok-ha who had accidentally drifted out to sea following an accident and was only discovered back on land 15 years later. The series will chronicle her journey as she attempts to re-orient herself to society. Diva of the Deserted Island will be directed by Oh Choong-hwan and penned by screenwriter Park Hye-ryun, both of whom have joined forces twice before on two hit K-dramas: While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up.

While Park’s fellow cast members have yet to be publicly confirmed, Stove League and Unlock My Boss star Chae Jong-hyeop was previously reported to have been in discussions with the series’ production team to star as its male lead. While a release window has yet to be disclosed by Kakao Entertainment, News1 reported that the series will begin filming sometime in the first half of 2023.

Park Eun-bin played the titular character of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which premiered its first season last year. NME named the hit series the third best K-drama of 2022, praising Park’s “warm, genuine, humanised and (fairly) accurate portrayal of the autistic attorney Woo Young-woo”.

In other K-drama news, Girls’ Generation member Seohyun was recently cast in an upcoming sci-fi movie titled Finding The King, set in a village near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between South and North Korea in the 1980s. This makes her the latest actor to join the star-studded cast following Koo Kyo-hwan (Escape From Mogadishu) and Yoo Jae-myung. Finding The King is currently slated for a 2024 premiere.