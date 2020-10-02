‘F Is For Family’ to return for a fifth and final season on Netflix

F Is For Family has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The Netflix adult animated series will be returning for season five, set to premiere in 2021, after which it will end.

The series is based on the life and memories of stand-up comedian Bill Burr, who also voices the main character, family man Frank.

Burr created the series with The Simpsons alumnus Michael Price, and Vince Vaughn serves as an executive producer on the show.

“I’m thrilled we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” Price told Vulture. He added that he was “forever grateful” to Netflix for helping their team “share this stressed-out, foulmouthed, and lovely family in the world.”

F Is For Family debuted in December 2015 on Netflix, with the most recent season being released on June 12 of this year.

The series also stars Phil Hendrie, Debi Derryberry, Mo Collins, Haley Reinhart, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell and Kevin Michael Richardson across the voice cast.

Bill Burr most recently starred in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, a loosely autobiographical film about Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

In the film, Burr plays Ray, a firefighter who ends up dating Davidson’s character’s mother.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “The King Of Staten Island is the most concrete evidence of [Davidson’s] talent yet, making you laugh with him (and at him) as he haplessly flails his way out of arrested development and towards something resembling real adulthood. “