F. Murray Abraham won’t return for ‘Mythic Quest’ season three

F. Murray Abraham will not be returning for the third season of Mythic Quest, it’s been confirmed.

Representatives for Lionsgate, the studio producing the hit comedy, said in a statement obtained by Vanity Fair: “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Abraham played writer C.W. Longbottom, who works at the game studio the series focuses on. He first joined the show in February 2019.

Last year, Abraham had called his role in Mythic Quest a “special gift” in conversation with Vanity Fair, praising the cast and crew.

“I’ve done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for,” he said One of [them] is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it’s so segmented.”

Meanwhile, Abraham’s co-star Jessie Ennis told NME last year that the actor accidentally called 911 in the middle of a cast meeting on Zoom.

Asked if anyone had inadvertently activated a filter during the meetings, Ennis responded: “No accidental filters but a lot of, ‘Hey you’re on mute’. And then there was one moment when we were figuring out how to shoot the quarantine episode, I’ve heard that F. Murray Abraham accidentally called 911.”

Several months ago, Apple TV+ renewed Mythic Quest for a third and fourth season. More episodes will be released later this year.