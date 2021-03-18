The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Marc Spellman has called the show the “antithesis” of WandaVision “in every single way”.

Ahead of the show’s premiere tomorrow (March 19), creator and head writer Marc Spellman explained that the series is “a buddy two-hander” and such will have little room for fan theories and narrative mysteries.

“The thing about buddy two-handers, if you’ve seen any of them, is there’s really not a mystery to them,” Spellman explained to Inverse.

“They’re all character-first. They’re all about the emotion and connection, or lack of connection, between characters, and that’s something I do as a writer and it’s something that the genre wants.”

He continued: “As amazing as WandaVision was, this is an antithesis in every single way.”

“It’s not about figuring something out, it is about characters,” Spellman continued. “One of the primary themes of this series is identity and the fact that Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) all saw themselves as one way at the beginning of the story.

“This is about a muscular story forcing these characters to rethink how they see themselves and confront how the world sees them. To get the emotion of that, you want as much of that to be outward and of-the-moment, so that you can have as emotional an experience [as possible].”

Reviewing the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”