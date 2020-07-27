Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has opened-up about star Seth Green’s audition to voice Chris Griffin, admitting it was “off the rails”.

The Austin Powers actor has voiced the role of the Griffins’ teenage son since the start of the series, and during a virtual Comic-Con panel, Green and MacFarlane recalled how he landed the part originally.

“It was originally a sort of play on Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs and the original pitch was just so weird I guess everybody liked it,” Green explained.

Advertisement

“But over the years, it’s evolved because when we started it was way more down here,” he added as he put on a low voice. “And I was just like the big, weird son who was always masturbating and drinking. But then it evolved into something weirder, then it went way up in here, and had more variety.”

MacFarlane added: “Everyone was coming in, doing surfer dude voices based on the look of the design. Seth was the only one who came in and did something way off the rails.”

In other Family Guy news, voice actor Mike Henry recently stepped-down from the role of Cleveland Brown on the series, noting that “persons of colour should play characters of colour”.

“It’s been an honour to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years,” he said. “I love this character, but persons of colour should play characters of colour. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

Advertisement

The Wire star Wendell Pierce has since started a campaign to take over the role, though recently admitted to NME that he is yet to be contacted by the show since he put out his original tweet.

“I was amazed at this one tweet I put out one Sunday night thinking somebody might look at it and say yes or no and that would be it,” Pierce recalled. “I woke up the next morning to realise it went viral! That was pleasant and good to see. The producers have not contacted us or anything yet, but we’ll see what happens.”