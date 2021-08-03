Fans celebrate 100th birthday of beloved ‘The Simpsons’ character Hans Moleman

The Simpsons character Hans Moleman recently turned 100 years old – scroll down for tributes from fans.

Moleman celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday (August 2), with Simpsons fans wishing the beloved character well wishes on social media.

The character first appeared in the episode ‘Principal Charming’ and was first called Ralph Melish. He was introduced as ‘Kindly Old Gent’ in an initial script where he struggled with an eye chart at the DMV.

One fan shared Moleman’s ID card on Twitter, which notes his birthday as August 2, 1921. “Hans Moleman was 66 years old when The Simpsons first aired in 1987, which is a year younger than what [creator] Matt Groening is today,” they wrote.

Hans Moleman was 66 years old when The Simpsons first aired in 1987, which is a year younger than what Matt Groening is today. https://t.co/pt3fJiBdRI — JP Pardo-Guerra (@pardoguerra) August 2, 2021

Others shared their love for Moleman, with one person tweeting “he doesn’t look a day over 99-and-a-half” and another adding: “Happy 100th Birthday to Hans Moeman [sic]. We all enjoyed you getting hit in the groin with football.”

“He sure has a lot in those years,” another wrote. “Mainly a lot of deaths and injuries.”

Take a look at more tributes here:

Happy 100th Birthday to Hans Moeman. We all enjoyed you getting hit in the groin with football https://t.co/0VZFEVvuwN — Will (@darthchilli) August 2, 2021

Hans Moleman turns 100 today.

He sure has a lot in those years, mainly a lot of deaths and injuries. pic.twitter.com/xRygPkADUE — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) August 2, 2021

Wow Hans Moleman is 100. It also seems like the simpsons has been on the air for 100 years. https://t.co/whP58xVL6g — Dan Flashes (@Middaughsome) August 3, 2021

The best gift I could ask for is finding out that I share a birthday with Hans Moleman https://t.co/DL3BGGMFPs — Jacob (@TheJacobCano) August 2, 2021

