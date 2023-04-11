Fans react as Kim Kardashian joins ‘American Horror Story’: “I think she’ll fit right in”

Fans of American Horror Story have been reacting online to the news that Kim Kardashian will be joining the new season of the hit show.

Yesterday (April 10), Kardashian shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming 12th season of the series on Instagram, revealing that she would be joining the show alongside Emma Roberts.

The clip features the message, “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate,” and is soundtracked by an eerie version of ‘Rock-a-Bye Baby’.

Kardashian captioned the clip with some side-eye emojis. You can see the post here:

Fans online have been reacting to the news and it’s been a mixed response so far to the casting.

One fan wrote: “Wow! She’s such a great actress,” while another added: “I’m so excited to see it.” A third said “she’ll fit right in”.

Others were less certain about the new castings, with one fan writing “it’s a no from me”, and another saying “not a good move.”

Check out some of the fan reaction below:

As an AHS fan I can see it, tbh. I think she’ll fit right in. — Joshua Jamal X🇺🇸 (@joshuajamalx) April 10, 2023

Wow! She’s such a great actress. — Jason Eselunas (@bruinsfan1975) April 10, 2023

Im so excited to see it — Natalia Gordon (@Natalia87807970) April 10, 2023

It's a NO from me. — Humani Duncan (@Makovnikovs) April 10, 2023

I say bring it! Let’s see what she’ll do without assumptions. — Derek Hille (@derekhille) April 11, 2023

Not a good move. — Kenneth Mendoza (@Kenneth48149146) April 11, 2023

Why? Just why? — Stephanie Whinthrop (@StephanieWhint5) April 11, 2023

Last year, American Horror Story spin-off series American Horror Stories‘ second season arrived in the summer.

The FX on Hulu series made its debut in 2021, and follows the anthology format of the original show, though this time each episode tells a different story rather than a whole season.

American Horror Stories brings over a number of cast members from the original show, including Matt Bomer, Celia Finkelstein, Naomi Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton and Billie Lourd.

NME‘s two-star review of the show’s first season said: “All the teenage characters speak in ‘90s Scream-style film literate discussions about the gimmicks of horror director William Castle et al, and there’s a cute nod to Tipper Gore’s ’80s censorship campaign.

“That said, it turns into a straightforward zombie escape film with a clunky script. At times, it feels like somebody has yelled ‘exposition!’ five times in the mirror as a character pops up to deathlessly regale the plot at you.”

As well as American Horror Stories, creator Ryan Murphy was previously confirmed to be creating two new anthology spin-offs in the franchise – American Sports Story and American Love Story.