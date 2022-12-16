Fans react to ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ cancellation: “This is my 9/11”

Fans have taken to social media as Stanley Tucci’s CNN series Searching For Italy was cancelled.

Despite the show being one of the network’s “most successful” series, it was pulled after two seasons as part of cut backs in CNN’s original programming.

Stanley Tucci broke the news on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (December 14).

Advertisement

“So hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” Tucci told Fallon. “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.”

Many have been sharing their disappointment at the news on Twitter, with one person calling workers at CNN “morons” and another naming them “vandals and philistines”.

“There’s a special place in hell for the idiots at CNN who decided to cancel this. You morons!,” the first person wrote.

There's a special place in hell for the idiots at CNN who decided to cancel this. You morons! https://t.co/pUHLjp4ibW — Neel Bhatt (@_Neelsreeldeel) December 16, 2022

Another person called the cancellation “surely one of the most nonsensical decisions ever”, adding, “I do hope another channel will pick up #SearchingForItaly instead.”

MADNESS. Surely one of the most nonsensical decisions ever, @CNN. I do hope another channel will pick #SearchingForItaly up instead. 🍝 #StanleyTucci https://t.co/VnvJFXT9Dl — Isabelle 🇺🇦 (@northnorth_west) December 16, 2022

Advertisement

Rodney Marshall said that the series was “beautifully shot” and added: “I loved the way it explored the country’s history through food and offered a plea for tolerance by demonstrating how migration makes a culture richer.”

Sad to hear that Stanley Tucci's Emmy award-winning Searching For Italy has been cancelled by crisis-hit CNN. Beautifully shot, I loved the way it explored the country's history through food and offered a plea for tolerance by demonstrating how migration makes a culture richer. pic.twitter.com/kRZEOXe0uc — Rodney Marshall (@RodneyMarshall1) December 15, 2022

Take a look at some more reactions here:

Who, in their right mind, cancels STANLEY TUCCI pic.twitter.com/OFDBTD11aL — Vittoria (@Vitt2TsNoC) December 16, 2022

#WhyWhyWhyWhyWHY 😭😭😭’Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Canceled By CNN – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/gjChFuYD6N — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) December 15, 2022

This is my 9/11 https://t.co/8mdeRg9HcD — Bort of the Boreal Valley (@himbolshevik) December 16, 2022

This is it, THIS is my final straw. WE RIOT AT DAWN https://t.co/vZKipLYiX0 — Chris Greer 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@chris_socialist) December 16, 2022

Ok well now CNN pissed off my mom. Thanks a lot! https://t.co/aKhydtgr6T — Cafe Darkness (@cafedarkness) December 16, 2022

Now that The Tooch is available, I’d like to officially pitch this idea I had a couple years ago. “Tucci Feeley”

A travel show hosted by Stanley Tucci and former NFL quarterback AJ Feeley where they go to a new city each week and take MDMA. — Aloof Ferrigno 💦🥩 (@AloofFerrigno) December 15, 2022

Earlier this year Tucci said that he wanted to create a TV show to “educate” people on the pros of British cuisine.

Speaking to The Dish Podcast, Tucci said: “We’re done with Italy. I think we are going to do Searching For The British Isles or whatever you call it. We are going to do that next year.

“England has so much to offer, and again, you sort of want to dispel the myth of, ‘Oh, in England nobody eats well.’ We know that’s not true.”