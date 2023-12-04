Fans unhappy cancelled ‘Central Park” won’t get “proper ending”

Fans of the animated musical comedy series, Central Park, are reacting to the show’s cancellation after three seasons.

The series, which is aired on Apple TV+ has been officially cancelled, as confirmed by co-creator and voice of Birdie, Josh Gad.

In response to a fan asking if the series would be returning, he shared on Threads: “Sadly, it’s done.”

The show, which was created by Loren Bouchard, using the same animation style as hit series, Bob’s Burgers, ran from May 2020 to September 2022.

On X/Twitter, fans of the show have been responding to its confirmed cancellation. One user responded to the announcement saying: “Whaaaaaaat? I really liked it. But I must confess I can’t remember how it ended last season. But I think it was not a proper ending.”

Whaaaaaaat?

The show, whose voice cast included Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Stanley Tucci among others, focuses on the Tillerman-Hunter family, through the eyes of a busker, Birdie, who narrates.

Another disappointed fan posted on X/Twitter: “Noooooooooooooooooo!~ NOT CENTRAL PARK! 0-0! Why! Why did they have to cancel a good thing! I loved central park! I was hoping they’d make a 4th and final season!”

Another user agreed saying: “Ugh. Why do decent TV shows get canned on streaming?”

One fan even suggested scrapping the streaming platform altogether writing: “Welp, time to cancel my Apple TV subscription”.

But some users were not surprised at the show’s confirmed cancellation. One said: They didn’t promote it well. I didn’t even know there was a season two and I love cartoons”, while another wrote: “This was still going?”

However, the series was clearly loved by many fans, and was given an average rating of 97% on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. Back in 2020, NME wrote: “Central Park does it’s talking by performing hip-hop songs about whether gardeners and fans of roller disco can cohabit with each other peacefully.

“This all makes for a fun show. An enjoyable show. A much welcome change of pace to anything else hanging out in the yard right now. To its credit, Central Park is a show that continues to smile, even when it seems there is less and less to smile about.”

In other news, the classic Oasis ‘…There And Then’ live concert film is now available to stream on Apple TV.