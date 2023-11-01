Fans are remembering Matthew Perry’s “delightful” guest appearance on ‘The West Wing’

Matthew Perry’s guest role on The West Wing is being remembered by fans following the actor’s death.

The actor – who died aged 54 on Saturday (October 28) – was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, but he also received acclaim for numerous roles following the sitcom’s success.

In 2003, Perry made a guest appearance in three episodes of The West Wing’s fifth season as lawyer Joe Quincy. For the role, he earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

Advertisement

“RIP to Matthew Perry aka Joe Quincy, one of the most unexpected but delightful guest stars on The West Wing,” wrote one fan on X.

Another added: “So sad about Matthew Perry. He was also wonderful in The West Wing, dropping straight into a long-established, high-performing ensemble cast and holding his own from the first moment. Wishing him peace.”

You can check out more reactions below.

RIP to Matthew Perry aka Joe Quincy, one of the most unexpected but delightful guest stars on the West Wing pic.twitter.com/Wlaf1rx0Jr — Alex (@awong_SF) October 29, 2023

Everyone should talk about ‘Friends’ but Matthew Perry also crushed his short West Wing run. One of the best guest appearances on the show. pic.twitter.com/l5l4cLbzJW — Pete Harris (@4petehsake) October 29, 2023

So sad about Matthew Perry. He was also wonderful in The West Wing, dropping straight into a long-established, high-performing ensemble cast and holding his own from the first moment. Wishing him peace. — Katherine (@whatKatydidnext) October 29, 2023

For me Matthew Perry was Joe Quincy, the quiet, serious West Wing lawyer, a performance so slow-burn brilliant it outgunned even the actor’s huge celebrity. He clearly dealt with addictions in a profoundly generous spirit, helping others even as he fought. Tragically young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pEUXq8jba9 — Chris Thorpe-Tracey (@christt) October 29, 2023

Advertisement

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford paid tribute to Perry on Instagram, describing him as having a “huge, open heart” and a “joyous brain”.

“Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard,” Whitford wrote. “You have not lived until you have witnessed one of his in-between-the-takes confidential riffs on the absurdity of show business and the idiocy of male confidence, wrapped up perfectly with the sudden realisation that we were both grown men who wear makeup for a living.

“Without substances, Matt had a huge, open heart and a pyrotechnical, joyous brain. I think the most beautiful parts of Matt made him the most vulnerable to the monster that he would have to fight for the rest of his life.”

He added: “Matt was full of contradictions. He was hilariously self deprecating and insecure and wildly self confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed.

“I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his costar. To everyone.”

Perry also made guest appearances in Ally McBeal, The Good Wife, The Good Fight and The Simpsons.